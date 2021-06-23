AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 159,778 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 839.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,778 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 0.8% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $14,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 522,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,186,000 after buying an additional 143,341 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 125,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.58. The company had a trading volume of 149,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,326. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.23.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

