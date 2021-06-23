Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,481 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.4% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $39,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,406 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,942,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,733,000 after acquiring an additional 401,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,404 shares of company stock worth $14,644,305 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.18 on Wednesday, hitting $572.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,500. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.03 and a 12-month high of $576.31. The stock has a market cap of $273.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

