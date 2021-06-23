ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,866,767 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 126.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,866,767 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for approximately 2.2% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 1.53% of Baidu worth $1,115,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth about $8,658,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Baidu by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,791,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $64,805,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.94. 181,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,430,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $114.75 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.61. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.