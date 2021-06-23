ARK Investment Management LLC Has $709.54 Million Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,301,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,203,438 shares during the quarter. Pacific Biosciences of California makes up about 1.4% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $709,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,318,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after purchasing an additional 942,147 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,019,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,196,000 after purchasing an additional 902,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at $26,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.49. 98,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 35.45 and a quick ratio of 34.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -86.19 and a beta of 1.13. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.