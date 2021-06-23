7,793,240 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,793,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,884,000. Twitter accounts for about 1.0% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.98% of Twitter as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after buying an additional 897,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $846,152,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Twitter by 4,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWTR stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.95. 646,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,918,672. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.23.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $144,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,136 shares of company stock worth $4,660,230. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

