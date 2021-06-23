Zeepin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $23,294.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $342,264.38 and approximately $23,294.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00047301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00107864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00169077 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,601.74 or 1.00772326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002701 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZPTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.