PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Hits $13.32 on Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $2.47 billion and approximately $226.44 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.32 or 0.00039951 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00053840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00020413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.05 or 0.00626942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00078703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000282 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 185,231,813 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

