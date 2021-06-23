Trodl Market Cap Tops $507,308.71 (TRO)

Trodl (CURRENCY:TRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Trodl coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trodl has traded 28% lower against the dollar. Trodl has a market cap of $507,308.71 and approximately $11,505.00 worth of Trodl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00047301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00107864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00169077 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,601.74 or 1.00772326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002701 BTC.

About Trodl

Trodl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,078,577 coins. Trodl’s official Twitter account is @trodlcom

Buying and Selling Trodl

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trodl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trodl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trodl using one of the exchanges listed above.

