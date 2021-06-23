PAX Gold (PAXG) Market Cap Reaches $107.55 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 23rd. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $107.55 million and $18.55 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for $1,787.77 or 0.05361564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00053840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00020413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.05 or 0.00626942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00078703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00039951 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAXG is a coin. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

