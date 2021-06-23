Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $262.52 million-282.37 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.03 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viomi Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Viomi Technology from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIOT remained flat at $$8.20 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,961. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $572.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viomi Technology will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.