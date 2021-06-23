Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Receives $5.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tervita from $4.75 to $5.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Tervita from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tervita from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TRVCF stock remained flat at $$4.89 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.17. Tervita has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.89.

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

