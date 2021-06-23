Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €29.08 ($34.21).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR UN01 traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €31.00 ($36.47). 325,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a twelve month low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a twelve month high of €32.18 ($37.86). The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion and a PE ratio of 15.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

