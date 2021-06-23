CIBC Trims Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Target Price to C$12.50

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of TSE:NSR traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$8.99. 72,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,758. Nomad Royalty has a 1-year low of C$8.95 and a 1-year high of C$18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$509.18 million and a P/E ratio of 22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.57.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

