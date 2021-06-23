The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$95.00 Price Target at CIBC

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s current price.

TD has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$89.86.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$86.99. 1,232,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,932,479. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$57.44 and a one year high of C$89.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$158.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$86.16.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total value of C$3,428,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,800 shares in the company, valued at C$5,081,776. Also, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$86.63 per share, with a total value of C$800,461.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,966,527.81. Insiders have sold a total of 203,684 shares of company stock worth $17,838,857 over the last 90 days.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

