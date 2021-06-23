Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.00

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and traded as low as $13.02. Sumitomo shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 77,802 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircraft, aerospace equipment, and automotive and related products; and deals in, rents, and trades in construction, mining and agricultural machinery, and industrial vehicles.

