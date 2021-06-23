Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.15

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.15 and traded as low as $27.45. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 33,811 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.27 million, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 48,793 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 300,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 33,363 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 70,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

