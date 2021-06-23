Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $187.94

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$187.94 and traded as low as C$177.78. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$179.64, with a volume of 4,584 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LAS.A shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lassonde Industries to C$202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$186.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$187.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 13.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Lassonde Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lassonde Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile (TSE:LAS.A)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

