Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $187.94

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$187.94 and traded as low as C$177.78. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$179.64, with a volume of 4,584 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LAS.A shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lassonde Industries to C$202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$186.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$187.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 13.10.
Lassonde Industries Company Profile (TSE:LAS.A)
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.
Featured Story: Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.