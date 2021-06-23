Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at CIBC

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.38.

Shares of TSE DPM traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$7.70. 248,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,804. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$7.22 and a 12 month high of C$10.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.76.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$174.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,135.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$197,135.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

