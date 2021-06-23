SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.71

SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.37. SofTech shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 4,060 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.70.

About SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT)

SofTech, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and supports computer aided design (CAD), and product data management and collaboration computer solutions for the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ProductCenter, a collaborative PLM solution, which manages the engineering data and electronic files of discrete parts designed in various used third party proprietary design technologies; delivers a combination of document management, design integration, configuration control, change management, bill of materials management, and integration capability with other enterprise-wide systems; enables secure management of product information; and allows engineers and the design chain to manage, share, modify, and track product data and documents in the product development lifecycle.

