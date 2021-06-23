iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,282,000 after buying an additional 1,304,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,522,000 after acquiring an additional 51,174 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 791,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,493,000 after acquiring an additional 86,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 753,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $107.81. 264,257 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

