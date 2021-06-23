Wealthquest Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 282.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOA stock remained flat at $$70.33 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,314. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.65.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

