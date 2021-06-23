Coty (NYSE:COTY) Trading Up 6.8%

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $9.24. 240,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,914,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

Get Coty alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In other news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 245,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Coty by 509.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 26.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.