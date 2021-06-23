iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Purchased by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 25.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 361,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,263 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $18,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,300,000 after purchasing an additional 628,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,778,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,207,000 after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,548,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,970,000 after acquiring an additional 118,641 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,397,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,671,000 after acquiring an additional 522,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,109,000 after acquiring an additional 117,881 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $51.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,068. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.34. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.