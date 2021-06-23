B. Riley Financial Inc. Takes $104,000 Position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU)

B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Tuatara Capital Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.0% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $205,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $500,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCACU traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. 11,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,291. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

