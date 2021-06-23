Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) is B. Riley Financial Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

B. Riley Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Global Ship Lease comprises 3.4% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Global Ship Lease worth $30,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 285,600 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,217,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth about $2,429,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSL stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $742.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $22.02.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

