Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,443.19. The stock had a trading volume of 38,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,455.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,340.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

