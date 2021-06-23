Lafitte Capital Management LP Has $47.24 Million Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Lafitte Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 540,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment makes up about 35.1% of Lafitte Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lafitte Capital Management LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $47,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,290.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,729. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,618. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 3.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

