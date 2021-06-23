Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $573,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,307,000 after buying an additional 194,617 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,070,000 after buying an additional 152,482 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after acquiring an additional 242,056 shares during the period.

VB stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,928. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $140.25 and a twelve month high of $228.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.76.

