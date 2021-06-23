Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Acquired by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,472,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,372,000 after acquiring an additional 160,057 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after acquiring an additional 654,713 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,080,000 after acquiring an additional 424,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,678,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after acquiring an additional 83,925 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,969 shares of company stock worth $720,223 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.26. The company had a trading volume of 37,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $46.85.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. Truist Securities raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

