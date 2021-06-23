JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36,833 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises about 1.7% of Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 80.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,349,596. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.01. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $58.25 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $97.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

