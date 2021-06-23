The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

NYSE PNC traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.03. 29,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,454. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

