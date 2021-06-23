DG Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter valued at $7,989,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Agile Growth during the first quarter valued at about $2,979,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Agile Growth during the first quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Agile Growth during the first quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Agile Growth during the first quarter valued at about $1,984,000.

Get Agile Growth alerts:

AGGRU stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,569. Agile Growth Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.99.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGGRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.