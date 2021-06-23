NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $20.32 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 271.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 50,419 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 2.0% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.86. 376,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,321,500. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $966.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,125,667 shares of company stock worth $673,497,195 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

