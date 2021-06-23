Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 513.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEN traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.46. 89,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,143. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.29. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

