Souders Financial Advisors Buys 1,120 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.91. 10,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,955. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $84.94. The firm has a market cap of $192.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.27.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

