AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 286.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,086 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $59,404,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,206,000 after purchasing an additional 569,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.

In related news, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 32,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $3,253,559.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 389,380 shares of company stock worth $39,265,186 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.73. 21,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,433. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $104.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

