AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 221,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,500,000 after purchasing an additional 63,943 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 409,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 298,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,335,000 after purchasing an additional 94,324 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,554. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.92. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.66 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

