AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 32,315 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 453.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,315 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 765.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.25. 10,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,996. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.46. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.36.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $3,822,091.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $1,788,979.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,812 shares of company stock worth $15,757,488 in the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

