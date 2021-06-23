Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 832,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,584,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.36. 260,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,172,262. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.33 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.88.

