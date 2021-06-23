Brokerages Expect Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Soligenix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Soligenix reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Soligenix will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Soligenix.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 818.95% and a negative return on equity of 145.29%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNGX remained flat at $$1.14 during midday trading on Friday. 2,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.30. Soligenix has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNGX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Soligenix during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Soligenix by 190.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 128,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 83,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Soligenix by 70.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 90,132 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Soligenix by 15.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 136,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Soligenix by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 19,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

