AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,291 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 501.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,291 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $229,587,000. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $174,082,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,514,000 after buying an additional 351,668 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,002,000 after buying an additional 220,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 361,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,900,000 after buying an additional 172,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD traded up $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,887. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 77.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.80. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $242.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $291,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,284.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total value of $496,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,922 shares in the company, valued at $18,839,169.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.57.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

