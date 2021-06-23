B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33 M-.

NASDAQ:BOSC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.84. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,396. The company has a market cap of $19.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.72. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides In-Mould Labelling, a robotic system that is used for manufacturing of containers by blow molding, injection molding, or thermoforming processes through the use of paper or plastic labels; and Downstream Automation, a process starts after the injection mould process ends through the packing of the mould.

