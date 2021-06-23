B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33 M-.

NASDAQ:BOSC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.84. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,396. The company has a market cap of $19.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.72. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides In-Mould Labelling, a robotic system that is used for manufacturing of containers by blow molding, injection molding, or thermoforming processes through the use of paper or plastic labels; and Downstream Automation, a process starts after the injection mould process ends through the packing of the mould.

