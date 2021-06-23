AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 32,414 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.47. The stock had a trading volume of 234,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,626,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $67.96. The stock has a market cap of $146.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

