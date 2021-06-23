Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $29.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.11.

MRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.59. 3,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,378. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $681.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Point Capital LP increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,618,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,143,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after buying an additional 232,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after purchasing an additional 646,547 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 396,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

