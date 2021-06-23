Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$158.00 to C$173.00. The stock traded as high as C$164.05 and last traded at C$160.51, with a volume of 64305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$155.30.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSU. TD Securities upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$119.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$167.22.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$142.60.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

