BlackCoin (BLK) Price Reaches $0.0623 on Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. BlackCoin has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016904 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,736,172 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

