Citadel 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.00 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar. Citadel has a total market cap of $92,319.09 and $4.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000216 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

