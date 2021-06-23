ZumCoin Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $698,425.43 and approximately $8.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 52.5% lower against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000216 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

