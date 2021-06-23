FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $144.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FTI Consulting's shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The outperformance partly reflects better-than-expected results in the past two quarters. The company’s unique potential to bring together diverse issues like damage assessment, accounting, economics, finance and industry under a single platform makes it an excellent partner for global clients, thereby generating continued revenue growth from the existing international operations. The company's international operations help expand its geographic footprint and contribute to top-line growth. On the flip side, escalating investments are likely to increase FTI Consulting' costs and weigh on the bottom line. Global operations expose the company to risks associated with foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Seasonality makes profit prediction difficult.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FCN traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.80. 3,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,507. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at $84,000.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

