Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Cuts Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lowered its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,297 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after buying an additional 988,484 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,314 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3,765.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,895,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,266 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,741,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79,370 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,663,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 134,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $29,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,565.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,705.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 88,493 shares of company stock worth $1,369,677 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ GBDC remained flat at $$15.56 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,340. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.56. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

